PARIS, June 6 Rafa Nadal is unlikely to face the
same problems Novak Djokovic had to confront against Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga when the six-times French Open champion takes on Nicolas
Almagro in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.
World number one Djokovic survived four match points before
seeing off Frenchman Tsonga on Tuesday but there seems to be
little prospect of second seed Nadal having to face a similar
scenario against his fellow Spaniard.
Nadal, who has not dropped a set so far in the tournament,
has a 7-0 record against Almagro, a player he will face for the
sixth time on clay on Court Philippe Chatrier as he bids to
become the first player to win seven titles on the Paris clay.
Opening proceedings on Centre Court will be second seed
Maria Sharapova and Estonian Kaia Kanepi. The Russian can take
over as world number one by reaching the final here.
Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova continues her quest for a
second grand slam crown when she faces Kazakh Yaroslava
Shvedova, the qualifier who ousted title holder Li Na in the
previous round.
Briton Andy Murray, the fourth seed, will hope his lower
back pain subsides before he meets Spain's David Ferrer on Court
Suzanne Lenglen.
