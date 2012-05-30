PARIS May 30 Venus Williams's comeback route
takes a difficult turn when the American takes on Polish third
seed Agnieszka Radwanska in the second round of the French Open
on Wednesday.
Seven-times grand-slam champion Williams, who returned to
the tour in March after dropping out with Sjogren's Syndrome
that induces fatigue, is still learning how to live with her
chronic illness.
"It is definitely an adventure and a journey, and it is just
life happening," Williams, now the world number 53, explained.
She has, however, beaten top 10 opponents since her
comeback, dismissing Czech Petra Kvitova in Miami and Australian
Samantha Stosur in Rome.
Williams, however, lost in two sets against Radwanska in
Miami.
She will be last on Court Philippe Chatrier, where
proceedings will be opened by world number one Victoria Azarenka
against Germany's Dinah Pfizenmaier while her male counterpart
Novak Djokovic will be up against Slovenian Blaz Kavcic on Court
Suzanne Lenglen.
Djokovic is looking to become the first man in 43 years to
hold all four grand slam titles simultaneously.
Swiss Roger Federer, the third seed, is scheduled on Court
Philippe Chatrier, where he will face Romanian Adrian Ungur.
Local favourites Marion Bartoli and Jo Wildfried Tsonga will
both be in second-round action on Lenglen, against Croatian
Petra Martic and German Cedric Marcel Stebe respectively.
Former champion Ana Ivanovic of Serbia, seeded 13th, will
play on Court two against Israel's Shahar Peer.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)