MELBOURNE Jan 17 Seven-times grand slam
champion Mats Wilander was rushed to hospital in Melbourne after
suffering a fall in his apartment at the weekend.
"He had an accident in his apartment and as a consequence of
that he was taken to hospital," a producer from sports
broadcaster Eurosport told Reuters on Tuesday.
Eurosport were to have employed Wilander as a television
analyst at the Australian Open.
"He had a (problem) with his kidney, but it's becoming
fine," he said.
A Facebook page for his company Wilander on Wheels said the
fall had caused internal bleeding.
"The bleeding has ceased as of 7 am (0800 GMT) this morning.
He will be out of commission for a while," it said.
The 47-year-old Swede won three Australian Opens among his
seven singles grand slam titles.
