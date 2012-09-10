NEW YORK, Sept 9 Factbox on American Serena
Williams, who won her 15th grand slam singles title at the U.S.
Open on Sunday with a 6-2 2-6 7-5 win over Victoria Azarenka of
Belarus.
* Born in Michigan on Sept. 26, 1981. (Age 30)
* Turned professional in September 1995.
15 GRAND SLAM SINGLES TITLES
* Australian Open 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010; French Open
2002; Wimbledon 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012; U.S. Open 1999,
2002, 2008; 2012
* Williams is sixth on the list of female grand slam title
winners.
* Is one of only five women, after Maureen Connolly, Margaret
Court, Martina Navratilova and Steffi Graf, to hold all four
grand slam titles at same time. The non-calendar year
achievement in 2002-03 was dubbed the 'Serena Slam'. She beat
her older sister Venus in each of the four finals.
* She also owns 13 women's grand slam doubles titles with Venus
and has won four Olympic gold medals: Singles (2012), doubles
(2000, 2008, 2012).
* At the 2009 U.S. Open, Williams was fined $175,000 and placed
on a two-year probation for unsportsmanlike behaviour in her
semi-final loss to Kim Clijsters.
* She missed the U.S. Open in 2010 because of medical
complications after cutting her foot on glass while celebrating
her win at Wimbledon.
* In 2011, she underwent surgery after a life-threatening blood
clot was detected on her her lung. She made the U.S. Open final
but lost to Australia's Sam Stosur.
* After a slow start to 2012, the 30-year-old has finished with
a flurry, winning Wimbledon, the Olympics and the U.S. Open.
* She became the oldest woman to win U.S. Open since Margaret
Court won her last title in 1973, aged 31.
