Tennis-Austrian Thiem takes Rio Open in straight sets
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 26 Austrian Dominic Thiem secured his eighth ATP title with a 7-5 6-4 win over Pablo Carreno Busta in the final of the Rio Open on Sunday.
NEW YORK, Sept 3 Serena Williams demolished unseeded Czech Andrea Hlavackova with a 'double bagel' 6-0 6-0 victory at the U.S. Open on Monday to set up a quarter-finals showdown with Serbian Ana Ivanovic.
The fourth-seeded American, who has dropped only 12 games though her first four matches at Flushing Meadows, needed just 57 minutes to book her spot in the round of eight against former world number one Ivanovic.
"Andrea played really well today even though it was love and love," said Williams, who is riding a high from a London summer that brought her the Wimbledon title and the Olympic singles gold medal. "I think I played really well today. I haven't played like that all tournament."
The 12th-seeded Ivanovic, the 2008 French Open champion, beat Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria 6-0 6-4 in her fourth-round match.
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-4
Feb 26 Canadian world number four Milos Raonic pulled out of Sunday’s Delray Beach Open final in Florida, handing American Jack Sock the title by walkover.