By Larry Fine
| NEW YORK, Sept 7
NEW YORK, Sept 7 Serena Williams routed
10th-seeded Sara Errani of Italy 6-1 6-2 on Friday to advance to
the U.S. Open women's championship match against world number
one Victoria Azarenka.
The 30-year-old American overpowered the diminutive Errani,
a French Open finalist and top-ranked doubles player in the
world, registering 38 winners, including nine aces.
Williams cut loose with a scream of joy after ending the
64-minute match with a second-serve ace.
"It's really awesome. This is what I really wanted and
dreamed of all year," said the fourth-seeded Williams. "I'm in
the final again and I'm really excited about it."
Fourteen-time grand slam singles winner Williams will be
gunning to crown her 'Golden Summer' with a fourth U.S. Open
title following her London triumphs at Wimbledon and the
Olympics, where she won both singles and doubles gold.
Australian Open champion Azarenka of Belarus advanced with a
3-6 6-2 6-4 victory over French Open winner Maria Sharapova of
Russia on a hot, muggy day in Flushing Meadows and will face
Williams Saturday night on Arthur Ashe Stadium court.
(Editing by Frank Pingue)