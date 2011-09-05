* Powers through the wind to beat Ivanovic
* To meet Russia's Pavlyuchenkova in quarter-finals
(adds details, quotes)
By Larry Fine
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Serena Williams, battling the elements more than her opponent,
eased into the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open Monday with a 6-3 6-4 win over former French
Open champion Ana Ivanovic of Serbia.
Both players struggled with their serves and ground strokes on a gusty Arthur Ashe Stadium
but it was the American who fared better.
"I think we could have both played a little bit better because of the conditions," said
three-time U.S. Open champion Williams.
"It was crazy. I didn't even go for winners at any point. I just tried to get it over
because it was so windy. It was definitely tough."
The hard-serving Williams powered in nine aces and had just one double fault, while
Ivanovic landed three aces and committed eight double faults. The 16th-seeded made more than
twice as many unforced errors as Williams.
"In those kind of conditions, serve is the shot that's gonna go away from both players
because of the conditions," Ivanovic said. "My serve broke down a little more than hers did."
Williams, who has played only a handful of tournaments this year since returning to the
game after a long injury layoff and a life-threatening blood clot, said she was still counting
her blessings for each opportunity on court.
"I feel so blessed to be here," she said. "A couple of months ago, I didn't think I would,
so every match is a bonus."
Williams, will play Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarter-finals. The 17th-seeded Russian
upset seventh seed Francesca Schiavone of Italy 5-7 6-3 6-4.
The bad news for Pavlyuchenkova, 20, is that 13-time grand slam singles winner Williams is
still working out the kinks in her game.
"I think there's so much I can do better. The last two matches I wasn't completely
satisfied with the way I played," said Williams, who beat Wimbledon semi-finalist Victoria
Azarenka in the third round and has yet to lose a set.
"There's a lot to improve on."
Williams, who also has had to deal with the diagnosis that older sister Venus was suffering
from an autoimmune disorder that caused her to withdraw from the championship, was in a
lighthearted mood after the victory.
The 29-year-old joked about film director Spike Lee, a good friend who was cheering her on
during the match, and about the karaoke room in her house.
"I know Spike really, really well," Williams said. "We hit together once or twice. He's
good.
"He's crazy. He wants to win more than I do. He's like, 'Hit it to me really hard.' He's
actually really good. He's like really, really intense. I'm a little intimidated."
Williams, whose ranking slipped from number one to 175 before climbing back to 27 after two
hard court titles in the lead-up to the last grand slam of the season, said she does not worry
about rankings and that winning tournaments would take care of that.
Then she ruminated about where the next trophies would go, since she had run out of space
to exhibit them all.
"I have a new house in L.A. I created a karaoke room, so I can't put trophies in there,"
she said.
"We sing our hearts out. We've sung til 8:00 in the morning. I was like, 'Oh my God, the
sun's coming out.' We keep singing and singing and singing. It's magical."
(Editing by Julian Linden; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)