* American wins her 500th match
* Ankle still a problem for five-times champion
By Peter Rutherford
MELBOURNE, Jan 19 Serena Williams said before
the start of the Australian Open that even with just two warm-up
matches under her belt she was ready for Melbourne. More than
ready it seems.
The American, with lattice-work strapping snaking up from
her injured left ankle to behind her knee, brushed aside Czech
Barbora Zahlavova Strycova 6-0 6-4 in just over an hour to reach
the third round on Thursday.
Five-times champion Williams was unable to aim for a
hat-trick of titles last year due to injury and there were
concerns she would not be ready for the season's first grand
slam after pulling out of the Brisbane International with her
sore ankle.
After shaking off the rust in the first round against Tamira
Paszek, Williams was on song from the outset on Thursday,
blasting baseline winners past Strycova and racing through the
first set in just 22 minutes.
Her Czech opponent won her first service game of the second
set, eliciting enthusiastic applause from the crowd, but the
Williams response was predictable, the 30-year-old winning her
next serve to love and breaking Strycova to go 3-1 up.
Williams had her first wobble while serving for the match at
5-3, giving Strycova a sniff of hope, and the American looked in
trouble when a change of direction left her sitting on the
sun-baked court grimacing.
But Williams got back to her feet and promptly broke
Strycova's serve to seal the set 6-4 and earn her place in the
third round.
'NOT A BALLERINA'
Williams, who racked up her 500th match win with the
victory, said her ankle was still causing her problems, a
potential issue for tougher tests ahead.
"It's fine, I just have really wobbly ankles," she said in a
televised interview. "I wasn't meant to be a ballerina or
anything."
Much has been made of Williams' fight to stay healthy after
a catalogue of injuries kept her off court for most of last
year, but the world number 12 said she felt fine and that her
tumble on Thursday had not exacerbated her ankle issue.
"It's totally fine, it was my good ankle," she said in the
post-match news conference. "There was no extra pain, it was
fine. I twisted it but it's all taped up, so the tape really,
really helped."
Williams, who will play Dominika Cibulkova or Greta Arn in
the next round, thought it was "really, really cool" to have
reached 500 wins but had no plans to rest on her laurels.
"The first thing I asked, of course, 'Is there anyone that
achieved 1,000?' I guess not. I never will get there either.
"Five hundred is a lot of matches to play, let alone to win,
so it's pretty cool."
After Marcos Baghdatis smashed four racquets in a
spectacular fit of pique in the third set against Stanislas
Wawrinka on Wednesday, Williams was asked if that kind of
outburst helped or hindered a player.
"I actually used to break a lot of racquets on the court,"
said Williams, whose own fiery temper saw her tarnish the U.S.
Open final against Sam Stosur with a sensational outburst at a
chair umpire last September.
"I sometimes break them in practice, just not in a match
anymore. I think when you're young it kind of maybe lets out a
little frustration. It's just is a way to express yourself.
"I got to a place where I could see how many places I could
crack in a racquet. I got five. But it's definitely not the best
way to release your anger. I think the older you get, you
realise there's more different ways."
Williams was in awe when told Baghdatis has smashed four
racquets in a minute.
"I've never done that. That's impressive," she added.
