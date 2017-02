NEW YORK, Sept 10 Match statistics for Serena Williams's 6-2 6-4 semi-final win over Caroline Wozniacki at the U.S. Open on Saturday.

Williams (U.S.) Wozniacki (Denmark) 1st Serve % 36 of 58 = 62% 38 of 57 = 67% Aces 11 1 Double Faults 4 2 Unforced Errors 34 12 Winning % on 1st Serve 28 of 36 = 78% 21 of 38 = 55% Winning % on 2nd Serve 7 of 22 = 32% 7 of 19 = 37% Winners 34 5 Break Point Conversions 5 of 11 = 45% 1 of 2 = 50% Net Approaches 17 of 21 = 81% 1 of 3 = 33% Total Points Won 64 51 Fastest Serve Speed 118 MPH 110 MPH Match time: one hour and 26 minutes

