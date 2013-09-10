Tennis-Rain-hit Brasil Open final to be completed on Monday
SAO PAULO, March 5 The final of the Brasil Open was interrupted by rain on Sunday and will recommence on Monday with Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas leading Pablo Cuevas 7-6(3) 3-3.
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Rafa Nadal captured his second U.S. Open title when he beat top-seeded Novak Djokovic 6-2 3-6 6-4 6-1 in Monday's final.
The win gave second seed Nadal, this year's French Open champion, his 13th grand slam title and first at Flushing Meadows since 2010. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)
SAO PAULO, March 5 The final of the Brasil Open was interrupted by rain on Sunday and will recommence on Monday with Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas leading Pablo Cuevas 7-6(3) 3-3.
March 5 Australian qualifier Ashleigh Barty breezed past Japan's Nao Hibino 6-3 6-2 in a rain-hit Malaysian Open final to win her first WTA singles title in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday and break into the world's top 100 for the first time.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Final on Sunday Ashleigh Barty (Australia) beat Nao Hibino (Japan) 6-3 6-2