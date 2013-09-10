NEW YORK, Sept 9 Rafa Nadal captured his second U.S. Open title when he beat top-seeded Novak Djokovic 6-2 3-6 6-4 6-1 in Monday's final.

The win gave second seed Nadal, this year's French Open champion, his 13th grand slam title and first at Flushing Meadows since 2010. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)