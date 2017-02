PARIS, June 9 Maria Sharapova won her first French Open title after beating Italian 21st seed Sara Errani 6-3 6-2 in the Roland Garros final on Sunday.

The Russian became the 10th woman to complete a career grand slam after she added the Paris title to her triumphs at Wimbledon (2004), U.S. Open (2006) and Australian Open (2008).