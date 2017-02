PARIS, June 11 Spain's Rafa Nadal beat Serbia's Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-3 2-6 7-5 to win a record seventh French Open tennis title on Monday.

The number two seed overtook Sweden's Bjorn Borg, who won six Roland Garros titles, and ended Djokovic's hopes of becoming the third man to win four consecutive grand slams. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Clare Fallon)