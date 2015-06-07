PARIS, June 7 Lucie Safarova made sure she left Roland Garros with at least one winner's trophy after the Czech left-hander and Bethanie Mattek-Sands won the women's doubles title on Sunday.

Less than 24 hours after losing to Serena Williams in the singles final, Czech Safarova and American Mattek-Sands beat Casey Dellacqua and Yaroslava Shvedova 3-6 6-4 6-2 in front of a sparse crowd on Philippe Chatrier Court.

It was their second successive major title following success at the Australian Open in January. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond)