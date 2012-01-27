MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Brief biographies of the women's finalists at the 2012 Australian Open on Saturday (prefix denotes seeding):

Victoria Azarenka (Belarus)

Age: 22

Seeded: Three

Playing her first grand slam final, the previously hot-headed Belarusian admits to still having "meltdowns" but has tempered her behaviour. Left home in Minsk at the age of 14 to train in Arizona. A tall, powerful right-hander, she is the first female grand slam finalist from Belarus since Natasha Zvereva reached the final at Roland Garros in 1988.

Had been an inconsistent performer at grand slam level until 2011 when she made the French Open quarter-finals and semi-finals at Wimbledon, losing to eventual champion Petra Kvitova. Also lost the WTA Championships final to Kvitova in Istanbul and finished the year ranked third behind the Czech and top-ranked Caroline Wozniacki.

Has barely been tested on her run to the semi-finals at Melbourne Park where she had to fight off champion Kim Clijsters, who had momentum in the third set. Will rise to number two in the rankings no matter what the result but could be number one if she wins. Would be the third woman (after Evonne Goolagong-Cawley and Chris O'Neil) to have won the junior (2005) and senior titles at the Australian Open.

Path to the final:

1st round - beat Heather Watson (Britain) 6-1 6-0

2nd round - beat Casey Dellacqua (Australia) 6-1 6-0

3rd round - beat Mona Barthel (Germany) 6-2 6-4

4th round - beat Iveta Benesova (Czech Republic) 6-2 6-2

QF - beat 8-Agneiska Radwanska (Poland) 6-7 6-0 6-2

SF - beat 11-Kim Clijsters (Belgium) 6-4 1-6 6-3

Maria Sharapova (Russia)

Age: 24

Seeded: Four

Grand Slam titles: 3 (Wimbledon 2004; U.S. Open 2006: Australian Open 2008)

The tall Russian burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old winning Wimbledon before she picked up two more grand slam titles and looked to have the world at her feet. Had to undergo shoulder surgery in 2008, however, and her serve has lacked the same venom she once had.

Rediscovered her consistency in 2011, making the French Open semi-finals and Wimbledon final, where she lost to Kvitova. Had to withdraw from the season-ending WTA Championships with an ankle injury that effected her buildup to the Australian Open.

Like Azarenka, has barely been tested until the semi-finals, when she faced Kvitova and needed to fight back from a break down in the final set, though Germany's Sabine Lisicki gave her a fright in the fourth round with her aggressive groundstrokes. Could reclaim the world's top ranking if she wins the tournament.

Path to the final:

1st round - beat Gisela Dulko (Argentina) 6-0 6-1

2nd round - beat Jamie Hampton (U.S.) 6-0 6-1

3rd round - beat 30-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6-1 6-2

4th round - beat 14-Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 3-6 6-2 6-3

QF - beat Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) 6-2 6-3

SF - beat Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 6-2 3-6 6-4

