MELBOURNE Jan 27 Following is a list of the previous matches between Americans Serena and Venus Williams ahead of their meeting in the title decider at the Australian Open on Saturday:
OVERALL
In 27 matches, Serena has won 16, Venus 11
Serena leads 6-2 in grand slam finals
YEAR TOURNAMENT ROUND WINNER SCORE 2015 U.S. Open QF Serena 6-2 1-6 6-3 2015 Wimbledon R16 Serena 6-4 6-3 2014 Canadian Masters SF Venus 6-7(2) 6-2 6-3 2013 Charleston SF Serena 6-1 6-2 2009 WTA Championships F Serena 6-2 7-6(4) 2009 WTA Championships RR Serena 5-7 6-4 7-6(4) 2009 Wimbledon F Serena 7-6(3) 6-2 2009 Miami Masters SF Serena 6-4 3-6 6-3 2009 Dubai SF Venus 6-1 2-6 7-6(3) 2008 WTA Championships RR Venus 5-7 6-1 6-0 2008 U.S. Open QF Serena 7-6(6) 7-6(7) 2008 Wimbledon F Venus 7-5 6-4 2008 Bangalore SF Serena 6-3 3-6 7-6(4) 2005 U.S. Open R16 Venus 7-6(5) 6-2 2005 Miami Masters QF Venus 6-1 7-6(8) 2003 Wimbledon F Serena 4-6 6-4 6-2 2003 Australian Open F Serena 7-6(4) 3-6 6-4 2002 U.S. Open F Serena 6-4 6-3 2002 Wimbledon F Serena 7-6(4) 6-3 2002 French Open F Serena 7-5 6-3 2002 Miami Masters SF Serena 6-2 6-2 2001 U.S. Open F Venus 6-2 6-4 2001 Indian Wells SF Serena walkover 2000 Wimbledon SF Venus 6-2 7-6(3) 1999 Grand Slam Cup F Serena 6-1 3-6 6-3 1999 Miami Masters F Venus 6-1 4-6 6-4 1998 Rome Masters QF Venus 6-4 6-2 1998 Australian Open R64 Venus 7-6(4) 6-1 (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)