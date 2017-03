NEW YORK, Sept 12 Flavia Pennetta beat unseeded Italian compatriot and childhood friend Roberta Vinci 7-6(4) 6-2 to win the U.S. Open women's singles title on Saturday.

For the 26th-seeded Pennetta, who was playing a day after upsetting Romanian world number two Simona Halep, the win marked her first grand slam singles title. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)