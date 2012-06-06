By Pritha Sarkar
| PARIS, June 6
PARIS, June 6 An afternoon of eavesdropping and
people watching in Paris awaited Maria Sharapova as she crept
closer to fulfilling her burning desire to hold aloft the
Suzanne Lenglen Cup by setting up a French Open semi-final date
with Petra Kvitova.
The statuesque Russian would like nothing better than to
eavesdrop on Kvitova's semi-final tactics as she bids to clear
the final hurdles blocking her path towards completing a career
grand slam and reclaiming the world number one ranking.
Sharapova was greeted with menacing clouds and even a brief
shower burst on Philippe Chatrier Court but performed a quick
rain dance to slide into the last four with a 6-2 6-3 win over
Estonian Kaia Kanepi.
The victory allowed her to skip off court in 74 minutes,
leaving her time to indulge in her favourite Parisian pastime,
while over on Suzanne Lenglen Court Kvitova was in danger of
missing out on the semi-final party.
The Czech hauled herself back from 2-4 down in the final
set before finally ending the adventure of 142nd-ranked Kazakh
qualifier Yaroslava Shvedova 3-6 6-2 6-4 to set up a meeting
with the woman she beat in last year's Wimbledon final.
Just like last July, Sharapova will be the favourite to win
Thursday's tussle and she made sure she would be fresh for that
challenge.
In fact, so easy was her win, that the Russian, who rates
Paris as the best city for people watching, appeared to be doing
just that during her changeovers, perhaps taking fashion
pointers from the well-heeled women dotted around the Philippe
Chatrier stands.
With the one-sided contest over in a flash, it left her
plenty of free time to soak up the atmosphere elsewhere in
Paris.
"I love people watching in Tokyo (but) Paris is another
level. It's the best here, so eclectic," said the three-times
grand slam champion who has a 3-2 win-loss record against
Kvitova.
"I love the way that people go about their lives and the way
they sit at cafes like a few centimetres from the cars going by.
"Everyone sits close to each other. You're listening or
eavesdropping on their conversations."
COOL TEMPERAMENT
There was nothing surreptitious about Shvedova's game plan
on Wednesday.
The bespectacled Shvedova had shown no fear or nerves in
spinning holder Li Na out of the tournament in the previous
round and she also left Kvitova in a daze.
The Kazakh stood two games away from booting out yet another
grand-slam winner from a topsy-turvy French Open, where only
three women lived up to their seedings in reaching the last
eight, but in the end Kvitova relied on her ice-cool temperament
to dig herself out of a hole.
Such was her focus that she did not even blink when she
started to get drenched in the driving rain sweeping through the
court and levelled for 4-4 as a rapidly tiring Shvedova was
briefly forced to toss aside her blue-framed prescription
glasses.
Kvitova, though, made the most of her 20/20 vision to earn
her first match point but let out a piercing squeal as she hit a
wild forehand long and wide. She made no mistake on the second
as Shvedova smacked a backhand wide to bow out.
"I was just super-tired. I had zero energy left," Shvedova
said after losing out on her chance to become the first
qualifier and first player from her nation to reach the women's
semis in Paris.
Kvitova will have less than 24 hours now to get her breath
back for her showdown with Sharapova, who has beaten the Czech
in both of their meetings this year.
"I lost the last few matches, but I hope that I will
remember something from the matches I did win against her," said
Kvitova, the only top-10 player who has not reached a final this
year. "It will be a big challenge for me tomorrow."
Sixth seed Samantha Stosur will be bidding to reach her
second final here in three years when she faces Italian 21st
seed Sara Errani in the other semi-final.
