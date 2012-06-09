(Adds quotes, details)
By Pritha Sarkar
PARIS, June 9 Maria Sharapova was crowned the
new queen of Roland Garros after she kept her poise to outwit
and outpower diminutive Italian Sara Errani 6-3 6-2 to complete
her collection of grand slam trophies on Saturday.
Despite the one-sided scoreline, Italian Errani troubled
Sharapova with some cute volleys, sliced forehands, daring
dropshots but found the Russian to be an insurmountable
obstacle.
With Errani standing at just 1.64 metres, the statuesque
Russian used her 24 cms advantage and wider wingspan to great
effect as she chased down everything the Italian could throw at
her.
She wrapped up victory when Errani ended a prolonged rally
by dumping a backhand into the net, allowing Sharapova to become
the 10th woman to complete a career grand slam after she added
the Paris title to her triumphs at Wimbledon (2004), U.S. Open
(2006) and Australian Open (2008).
The French Open win capped a remarkable comeback for
Sharapova after many thought her career was all but over when
she underwent shoulder surgery in 2008.
Having waited four years to climb back into the grand slam
winner's circle, it was little wonder the 25-year-old dropped to
her knees and covered her face in disbelief in her moment of
triumph.
But this was no time for the queen of women's tennis, who
will also climb back to the top of the rankings on Monday, to
hide her face.
A beaming Sharapova, still on her knees, tilted her head
skywards and lapped up the applause from the hollering fans with
outstretched arms.
Even when the on-court announcer accidentally asked the
crowd to cheer for "runner-up Maria Sharapova", the smile could
not be wiped off her face.
MULTI-LINGUAL SHARAPOVA
Errani, who had been left sobbing after her remarkable
fortnight ended one victory short, pumped her arms as if to say
"Yes, Yes, Yes, I am actually the champion".
During the 89-minute contest though, there was only one
winner.
"It's a magnificent moment in my career. I'm really
speechless. I have had such a journey to get to this stage,"
Sharapova told the crowd as she showed off her multi-lingual
skills by speaking in English, French, Spanish and Russian
during her victory speech.
"It took me many years to get to this stage, eight years ago
was my breakthrough.
"I'm so happy to share this moment with you all. I cannot
wait to be back. To be here and win this, even if it was my only
grand slam, it would be just as special as if it was my fourth."
If Errani needed any reminder about the tall order she faced
on Saturday, all she had to do was to look up at Sharapova as
the Russian towered over her while they stood together at the
net during the official pre-match photograph.
Even Martina Navratilova had called it a "bad match-up" and
on paper it certainly was.
Sharapova was the winner of three grand slam titles while
Errani had never reached a major final before. In fact before
this year, the 25-year-old from Bologna had won only one match
at Roland Garros.
Predictions of a mis-match certainly did not seem wide off
the mark during the opening exchanges.
Errani, bidding to become the lowest women's seed at 21 to
win the title in the professional era, was in danger of
suffering a whitewash when Sharapova sprinted to a 4-0 lead
within 15 minutes.
But just when the fans thought they were about to witness
the first blowout since Steffi Graf beat Natasha Zvereva 6-0 6-0
in the 1988 final, Errani started to produce the kind of shots
that helped her to knock out three grand slam champions here.
She raised a huge roar in the stands when she broke
Sharapova in the fifth game and then caught out the Russian with
some cute angled volleys and delectable dropshots.
Errani also dragged Sharapova into rallys often extending to
over 20 shots, and the Italian even managed to dodge two set
points on her serve in the eighth game.
Sharapova smacked a service return into the net on the first
and could only watch in wonder as Errani drilled a spectacular
forehand winner on the next.
However, the Russian second seed was determined to live up
to her top billing and won the set on the next game by belting a
backhand winner down the line.
The second set started like the first, with Sharapova
breaking before romping to a 4-1 lead.
But the Italian was determined not to go out without a fight
and remained undaunted even when Sharapova brought up her first
match point by hitting a brilliant forehand on the run.
She forced Sharapova into a forehand error to get back to
deuce, then earned a break point by snaring Sharapova with a
dropshot.
Sharapova hit back with a thunderbolt backhand winner and
after seeing another matchpoint evaporate with yet another
Errani dropshot, she brought up a third with an ace.
This time she made no mistake.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)