PARIS, June 9 Maria Sharapova kept her poise to
outwit and outpower diminutive Italian Sara Errani and win her
first French Open with a 6-3 6-2 victory on Saturday.
Despite the one-sided scoreline, Italian Errani troubled
Sharapova with some cute volleys, sliced forehands, daring
dropshots but still found the Russian to be an insurmountable
obstacle.
With Errani standing at just 1.64 metres, the statuesque
Russian used her 24 cms advantage and wider wingspan to great
effect as she chased down everything the Italian could throw at
her.
She wrapped up victory when Errani ended a prolonged rally
by dumping a backhand into the net, allowing Sharapova to become
the 10th woman to complete a career grand slam after she added
the Paris title to her triumphs at Wimbledon (2004), the U.S.
Open (2006) and the Australian Open (2008).
