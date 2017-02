NEW YORK, Sept 8 The U.S. Open women's final between American Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus has been postponed until Sunday due to an expected rainstorm and heavy winds later on Saturday, organisers announced.

The women's final had been scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. (2300 GMT) Saturday at Flushing Meadows.

The start time for Sunday's women's final was not yet decided.

The men's final is scheduled to be played on Sunday afternoon. (Editing by Gene Cherry)