NEW YORK, Sept 9 Serena Williams, through sheer
force of will as much as her unquestionable skill, beat world
number one Victoria Azarenka 6-2 2-6 7-5 in a dramatic U.S. Open
final on Sunday to win her fourth title at Flushing Meadows and
her 15th career grand slam.
On her best behaviour but unable to dominate an opponent
seven years her junior, Williams showed all her great fighting
qualities to survive a ferocious comeback from Azarenka and seal
victory after more than two and a quarter hours to become the
oldest U.S. Open champion in nearly four decades.
"I honestly can't believe I won," Williams said in a
courtside interview. "I was preparing my runner-up speech
because she was playing so great. I'm really shocked."
Billed as a clash between the greatest player of her
generation and the top player in the world this year, the match
lived up to all the hype and more after initially offering only
a one-sided romp for Williams.
The American raced through the opening set in just 35
minutes with two service breaks and 16 stunning winners.
But the Belarusian, who won her maiden grand slam title at
the Australian Open in January, suddenly found a way to
penetrate the booming Williams serve, setting the stage for an
epic contest in which both players ran themselves to the point
of exhaustion.
Azarenka broke Williams for the first time in the opening
game of the second set and again to lead 4-1. When the American
started to show the first few signs of nerves, Azarenka seized
her opportunity and for the first time since 1995, the U.S. Open
women's final was forced into a deciding third set.
'NO REGRETS'
"I'm just honoured to be standing with such a champion
here," Azarenka said.
"I definitely gave it all today. Stepping out of this court
today I will have no regrets."
The capacity crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium centre court
roared with excitement as the two combatants produced some
exquisite shotmaking as the stakes rose and the tension
increased.
Williams kept her cool, even when she was called for a foot
fault, avoiding a repeat of her petulant behaviour at Flushing
Meadows in the 2009 semi-final against Kim Clijsters and last
year's final with Sam Stosur.
But in the third set, it was Williams who blinked first.
Suddenly her golden summer, which included winning a fifth
Wimbledon title and two gold medals at the London Olympics,
looked like coming to an end.
Azarenka broke and led 5-3, and was two points away from the
championship with Williams serving to stay alive.
Williams then provided an emphatic reminder of why she has
amassed so many major titles, reeling off the next four games on
the trot to seal victory, just a few weeks before her 31st
birthday.
Only Australia's Margaret Court, who had already turned 31
when she won her last U.S. Open crown in 1973, won the title at
an older age.
