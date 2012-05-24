May 24 Based on form alone, Maria Sharapova
enters the French Open as favourite to complete her career grand
slam, a surprising turn of events for the Miami-based Russian
whose relationship with the red dust has not always been a happy
one.
Her recent title in Rome, where she defeated 2011 French
Open champion Li Na in the final, coupled with her resounding
victory over world number one Victoria Azarenka to win Stuttgart
a few weeks earlier means she is 12-1 for the claycourt swing
and sliding into Paris full of joie de vivre.
Significantly, however, that one blot on her record was
inflicted by American Serena Williams on Madrid's blue clay.
Thirteen-times grand slam champion Williams, who like
Sharapova has endured more than her fair share of injuries over
the years, has enjoyed an encouraging year so far and recently
went on a 17-match winning streak, including the Madrid title.
Alarm bells rang when she withdrew from her semi-final
against Li Na in Rome because of a knee niggle, but it was
thought to be more of a precautionary measure ahead of Paris
rather than anything too serious.
Williams, who a year ago was still absent from the Tour
after a career-threatening foot injury and health problems, is
back up to number five in the world and targeting a second
French Open crown, 10 years after her first.
Sharapova, whose efforts on clay have often resembled a
Formula One car sliding about in the rain on the wrong tyres, is
yet to win at Roland Garros, although sheer bloody-mindedness
has seen her reach two semi-finals - the last of which came 12
months ago when she was also tipped to win.
Still only 25, she says patience rather than her trademark
power is the key to her form on the dirt, on which she once
described her movement as like "a cow on ice".
"I have improved and most of is comes down to the physical
aspect and patience," she said after wearing down Li on a heavy,
clinging court in rainy Rome.
"It's not about changing my game but relying on the things I
have improved like sliding and definitely on the serve."
CHANTEL
Williams, who counts Paris as her favourite city and wrote
on Twitter that she should be re-named "Chantel" while at Roland
Garros, will prefer the conditions hot and fast.
The 30-year-old has no rival, not even Sharapova, when it
comes to aggressive, front-foot tennis - a fact born out by an
8-2 winning record over the Russian.
Never short on confidence at the slams, she said: "i just
feel better this time around.
"I feel I can play on any surface and that's the right
attitude for me. I'm enjoying my tennis. This is where I belong
and what I do best."
While it would be no surprise for them to contest a third
grand slam final next month, provided they are placed in
opposite sides of the draw, there are many hurdles to overcome
the women's tournament at Roland Garros, since the demise of
Justine Henin, has been wildly unpredictable.
Of the new generation, Australian Open champion Azarenka has
already proved herself worthy of the top ranking, both with her
play and the mental fortitude that the likes of Wimbledon
champion Petra Kvitova have yet to demonstrate.
Belarusian Azarenka begun the year in stunning fashion,
winning her first four tournaments, and her form on clay has
been impressive with finals in Stuttgart and Madrid, losing to
Sharapova and Williams respectively.
She withdrew from the last 16 in Rome with a shoulder ache -
claiming that she only played in the tournament to avoid zero
ranking points, a statement that irked Sharapova who would
clearly take great pleasure in regaining the world number one
ranking from Azarenka.
Of the other contenders, world number four Kvitova is the
best bet, although she would have to strike the balance between
her dazzling shot-making skills and a willingness to grind.
China's Li Na, who became the first player from an Asian
country to win a grand slam last year, has not won another
tournament since and were she to defend her title it would be an
even bigger shock than winning it in 2011.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman. Editing by Patrick Johnston)