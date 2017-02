PARIS, June 4 Spanish fourth seed Garbine Muguruza claimed her maiden grand slam title when she beat world number one and defending champion Serena Williams 7-5 6-4 in the French Open final on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, who lost to Williams in last year's Wimbledon final, is the first Spaniard to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in 1998.

