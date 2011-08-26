Aug 26 Facts and figures relating to the U.S. Open women's tournament which runs from Aug. 29-Sept.11 at Flushing Meadows, New York:

2010 champions

Singles: Kim Clijsters (Belgium)

Doubles: Vania King (U.S.)/Yaroslava Shvedov (Kazakhstan)

Most U.S. Open titles

All competitions: Margaret Osborne duPont (U.S.) 25 (three singles, 13 doubles, nine mixed doubles)

Women's singles: Molla B. Mallory (Norway) 8

Youngest singles winner: Tracy Austin (U.S.) in 1979, aged 16 years, eight months, 28 days

Oldest singles winner: Molla B. Mallory (Norway) in 1926, aged 42

Most matches played: Chris Evert (U.S.) 113, from 1971-89

2011 Prizemoney:

Women's singles champion: $1.8 million

Women's doubles champions: $420,000

Mixed doubles champions: $150,000