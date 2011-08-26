Tennis-Murray to return to Davis Cup action against France
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend.
Aug 26 Facts and figures relating to the U.S. Open women's tournament which runs from Aug. 29-Sept.11 at Flushing Meadows, New York:
2010 champions
Singles: Kim Clijsters (Belgium)
Doubles: Vania King (U.S.)/Yaroslava Shvedov (Kazakhstan)
Most U.S. Open titles
All competitions: Margaret Osborne duPont (U.S.) 25 (three singles, 13 doubles, nine mixed doubles)
Women's singles: Molla B. Mallory (Norway) 8
Youngest singles winner: Tracy Austin (U.S.) in 1979, aged 16 years, eight months, 28 days
Oldest singles winner: Molla B. Mallory (Norway) in 1926, aged 42
Most matches played: Chris Evert (U.S.) 113, from 1971-89
2011 Prizemoney:
Women's singles champion: $1.8 million
Women's doubles champions: $420,000
Mixed doubles champions: $150,000 (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend.
Feb 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Sofia Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 3-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 4-6 6-3 7-5 Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-3 7-5 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat 1-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-4 6-4 9-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 2-6 6-4 7-6(3) 8-Martin Klizan (Slovakia) beat Daniel Brands (Germany) 7-6(3) 6-2 5-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Mikhai
MADRID, Feb 9 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Rotterdam Open after being advised by doctors to rest, he said on Thursday.