NEW YORK, Sept 10 Six months after she nearly
died, Serena Williams finds herself carrying the hopes of a
grieving nation at the U.S. Open.
By a twist of fate, the women's singles final was moved from
Saturday to Sunday, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the
Sept. 11 attacks.
Had the men's final been held on Sunday as originally
scheduled, the U.S. would not been represented but the switch,
caused by two days of rain, has thrust Williams into the
spotlight on a day when emotions will already be running high.
"I really wanted to get here and get to the final," she said
after beating world number one Caroline Wozniacki 6-2 6-4 in
Saturday's semi-finals, which ended 17 hours before the final.
"Everything that New York and Americans have been
through...it's hard to believe it's been 10 years."
Williams also played in the final 10 years ago but lost to
her older sister Venus. Her opponent this time is Australia's
Sam Stosur, who sealed her place with a 6-3 2-6 6-2 over
unseeded German Angelique Kerber.
Stosur has never won a grand slam before but is appearing in
her second final. She saved a match point to beat Williams at
the French Open last year but lost the final to Francesca
Schiavone.
"It's great that now I've got a second chance to try and win
one of these titles," Stosur said.
"I know it's going to be extremely difficult and I'm going to
have to play really well to try and win but that's what you play
for and you want to get into these situations."
The importance of the occassion has not been lost on the
Australian. New York is on high-alert for the anniversary and
security at the National Tennis Center will be beefed up with
the deployment of extra police and sniffer dogs.
"To be playing a final on that day, there's going to
obviously be a lot of sadness and everything else," Stosur said.
"But it's also, you know, a great day for us to be playing
the finals.
"It's a time to remember what happened, but also to maybe get
through it. And hopefully we can have a good match."
As the the dominant player of her generation, Williams is the
overwhelming favourite.
The 29-year-old has won 13 grand slam singles titles,
including three U.S. Opens, and has been in great form, despite
only recently returning to the sport after a series of health
problems that began when she badly cut her foot on broken glass
at a restaurant in Germany after she won last year's Wimbledon
title.
She and underwent two operations because of complications
with the injury then developed a life-threatening on her lungs
that doctors disovered in the nick of time.
"I really feel like I don't have anything to lose. I have
beaten all odds," she said.
"Six months ago I was in the hospital and now I'm in the
final so I feel like regardless of a result, I have just been a
champion for everyone out there who are fighting against all
odds."
Despite that, Williams still has her sights set on the title
but is wary of Stosur, who is not only one of the biggest
hitters in the game but also won the toughest fighters, as
Williams discovered at the French Open.
"I was really upset because I had a match point and those are
always the hardest defeats," Williams said.
"Sam's such a fighter...but I learned a lot. After that I
went on to win Wimbledon because of that loss."
