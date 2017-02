NEW YORK, Sept 11 Australia's Sam Stosur upset American Serena Williams 6-2 6-3 on Sunday to win the U.S. Open women's final.

Stosur captured her maiden grand slam title to become the first Australian women to win the U.S. Open since Margaret Court in 1973. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)