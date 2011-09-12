* First Australian woman to win U.S. Open since
1973
* Williams under investigation after outburst
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Australia's Sam Stosur tamed
her own pounding heart and repelled everything -- both good and
bad -- that Serena Williams hurled at her to win the U.S. Open
crown and her first grand slam singles title on Sunday.
The 27-year-old became the first Australian woman in 38
years to win the title when she upset a heavily-fancied but
ultimately petulant Williams 6-2 6-3, in an ill-tempered final
that could land the American in more trouble.
Rather than being a memorable American corononation marking
the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, instead this final
will be remembered for another ugly outburst from the younger of
the Williams sisters.
"I definitely wanted to win today all because of 9/11,"
Williams said. "As the last American left I kinda wanted to do
well, but it didn't work out the way I planned."
The three-times champion had been an overwhelming favourite
to win Sunday night's showpiece but failed to produce her best
on one of the biggest occasions in tennis, then took her
frustrations out on the officials, earning a code violation for
an outburst reminiscent of her tirade at Flushing Meadows two
years ago.
Tournament officials launched an investigation into the
incident and said they would hand down their findings on Monday.
Williams, who is still under probation for her tirade from 2009,
could be suspended if they deem the incident to be a "major
offense".
Her angry display threatened to overshadow a brilliant
performance from Stosur, who played the match of her life to
defeat the most formidable player of her generation and capture
her first grand slam title, spoiling American hopes of a
home-bred champion on the emotional night.
"I had one of my best days and I'm very fortunate that I had
it on this stage in New York," Stosur said during an on-court
interview.
"Ever since I started playing it was a dream of mine to be
here one day. I don't really know what to say. Serena, you are a
fantastic player, great champion and have done wonders for our
sport."
Williams, bidding for a fourth U.S. Open crown, looked tired
and ragged from the outset after sailing into the final without
dropping a set but her semi-final win over world number one
Caroline Wozniacki did not finish until just before midnight on
Saturday, about 18 hours before the final.
She let her frustrations boil over and throughout the second
set repeatedly argued with the chair umpire, rekindling memories
of her ungracious exit from the 2009 U.S. Open.
"If you ever see me walking down the hall, look the other
way because you're out of control," Williams said.
While Williams berated the official, Stosur remained a model
of composure. Stosur dominated the match from the start and
fully deserved her win, played in front of a raucous Arthur Ashe
Stadium crowd.
Stosur, one of the fittest and biggest-hitting players in
the women's game, put Williams under pressure from the beginning
with some thunderbolt returns that pinned the American behind
the baseline and attacked her backhand, forcing her to make
errors.
Stosur broke Williams's serve twice in the first set, which
she wrapped up in 31 minutes, then three times in the second
while losing her own serve once.
"After that first set I kind of sat down and I could feel my
heart pounding out of my chest," Stosur said.
"I thought, Okay, I'm a set up now; I've got a chance to win
one out of the next two and I've got a chance."
CODE VIOLATION
Williams was sidelined for almost a year because of health
complications after she cut her foot on glass after winning at
Wimbledon in 2010 and had been on her best behaviour until she
blew up during the second set.
She was docked a point after screaming just as Stosur was
about to try and return a shot and then was given a code
violation in the next game for yelling at the umpire.
"It wouldn't have made a difference," Williams said about
the point she lost.
"Six months ago in the hospital I couldn't even stand up,
but thanks to my parents and sisters and everyone else I'm here.
I'm emotional, I might start crying. I'm happy to be here, it's
really good."
Stosur, seeded ninth, became the first Australian woman to
win the U.S. Open title since Margaret Court in 1973. The last
Australian woman to win any grand slam was Evonne
Goolagong-Cawley at Wimbledon in 1980.
Stosur, who for the early part of her career was better
known as a doubles player, emerged as Australia's best prospect
in years when she made the final at the French Open last year
but lost to Italy's Francesca Schiavone.
"I was definitely the underdog going into it, so maybe that
kind of made me a little more relaxed going into this match than
especially after my last grand slam final," Stosur said.
"I think I was able to draw on a lot of that experience from
the French Open.
"I had to believe I had a chance to win."
Williams was gracious in defeat and defended herself for
berating the umpire, saying she got caught up in the occassion.
"She played really well, she's a great player," Williams
said. "I tried my hardest but she kept hitting winners and there
was nothing I could do.
