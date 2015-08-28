Aug 28 Here are five players to watch for on the women's side of the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 U.S. Open in New York.

SERENA WILLIAMS

The top-ranked American is at the centre of the tennis universe as she swings for history and ultimate domination. Williams, the three-times defending champion, is bidding to complete a calendar-year sweep of the four grand slams, which was last accomplished by Steffi Graf in 1988. Another triumph would give Williams a 22nd career grand slam singles title.

- -

SIMONA HALEP

The 23-year-old Romanian recently ascended to world number two after reaching the final in Cincinnati last week. Halep has not enjoyed the best of grand slam seasons, with a quarterfinal exit at the Australian Open her best finish, but she will be on the opposite side of the draw from Williams and brings strong form to her pursuit of a maiden major win.

- -

MARIA SHARAPOVA

The former U.S. Open champion arrives to Flushing Meadows as a major question mark. Sharapova has not played since Wimbledon, where she suffered a 17th consecutive defeat to Williams in the semi-final, withdrawing from her last two tournaments with a leg injury. Rust will be a factor for the 2006 champion.

- -

BELINDA BENCIC

The 18-year-old Swiss is being hailed as the future of tennis. She defeated Serena Williams earlier this month in Toronto en route to winning the title, her second of the year. Bencic's lack of grand slam experience could be a factor, though she did reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals last year.

- -

VICTORIA AZARENKA

Ranked 20th in the world, Azarenka has quietly put together a strong U.S. Open resume and is a two-time finalist. An upper left leg injury forced her to retire from her third round match in Cincinnati, but health permitting the two-times grand slam champion could be a strong factor. (Reporting by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)