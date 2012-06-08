By Toby Davis
| PARIS, June 8
PARIS, June 8 Martina Navratilova knows a thing
or two about winning grand slam titles so when she describes
Saturday's French Open final between Maria Sharapova and Sara
Errani as a "bad matchup", it does not bode well for the
unfancied Italian.
There is a fairytale quality to the idea that the Cinderella
Errani could gatecrash Queen Maria's Roland Garros ball, while
all the indicators suggest the script is written for Sharapova
to become the 10th woman to complete the career grand slam.
It would be fitting, after claiming the other three titles
before being cut down by a shoulder injury that needed surgery
in 2008, that she should rise again to the pinnacle of the sport
to win the only title missing from her collection of majors.
The second seed has already reclaimed the number one ranking
by beating Petra Kvitova in the semis, the latest imperious
performance in a march to the final that has seen her drop just
one set.
"Errani, as amazingly and bravely as she'd played, I just
don't see how it can be enough for Maria's return of serve,"
explained 18-times grand slam singles champion Navratilova.
"(The return) is her best shot, and Errani's serve is her
worst shot.
"So that's a really bad matchup. When you talk about
somebody that has a better chance of breaking their opponent's
serve than holding their own, in my eyes, then it's not looking
so good."
As the daughter of a fruit and vegetable seller, the 21st
seed has appropriately made a habit of upsetting the applecart
on her route to the final.
Two former Roland Garros champions, Ana Ivanovic and
Svetlana Kuznetsova, were dispatched in earlier rounds, while
she came through her semi-final against the highly fancied sixth
seed Sam Stosur with a tactical masterclass.
"Maybe my problem always was that I couldn't believe enough
to win against the strong players," Errani said after her
semi-final victory.
"But now I have beaten three in a row. I'm in the final of a
grand slam, so I have to try to think a bit differently."
The petite Errani, however, lacks the physical stature of
many players on the tour and the 24 centimetre difference
between her and Sharapova will be markedly apparent when the
pair stand face-to-face across the net for the pre-match coin
toss.
The size difference is a physical manifestation of the chasm
that exists between the pair on all forms of the tennis
spectrum.
BOX-OFFICE SUPERSTAR
They are both 25 years old, but Sharapova has won $17
million more in prize money and 21 more career titles. The
Russian is in every sense a box-office superstar, while Errani
is the B movie attraction.
The pair were both at Nick Bollettieri's tennis academy, but
it seems even then Errani passed under the radar.
"I don't remember crossing paths," Sharapova said. "We have
never played against each other, but I certainly know she's a
dangerous player because of the way she's played here and
because of the way she's performed on clay this year."
Errani, who has also reached the doubles final at Roland
Garros playing with compatriot Roberta Vinci, has found her game
perfectly suited to the beaten red brick surface.
A change of racquet to add some extra length to her arm has
helped her generate more power on her groundstrokes and the
reward has been three titles in 2012, all coming on clay.
But it is the way she manages to make the most of her modest
talents that has impressed throughout the tournament, with wily
displays of intelligence countering brutal brawn across the net.
"She's hits all the right shots," was Navratilova's
analysis.
"She's giving away half a foot, at least, with just one
step, if not more, on reach.
"So she's got to make up for that. Justine Henin did it,
and now Errani is in the finals. Amazing stuff.
"It takes a lot of chutzpah, so to speak, to think you can
compete with players that are a foot taller than you are, but
she's doing it."
Sharapova will be keen to show, however, that you need more
than just clever shot selection to win a grand slam.
The heart pounding adrenalin and nerve-jangling tension of a
major final will be all new for Errani as she steps out on
Philippe Chatrier Court, but Sharapova has been there and bought
the proverbial t-shirt.
"It's not my first time in this position, but you never
know once you get there," the Russian kindly pointed out to her
opponent.
"Obviously it's a big moment for anyone, pressure is always
part of the game. It has to be. If you don't feel anything then
maybe you're not so normal. It's really about how you handle
it."
(Editing by Alison Wildey)