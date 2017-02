Jan 26 Australian Open women's singles semi-final results from Melbourne on Thursday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result). * 4-Maria Sharapova (Russia) beat 2-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 6-2 3-6 6-4 3-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) beat 11-Kim Clijsters (Belgium) 6-4 1-6 6-3 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)