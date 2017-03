NEW YORK, Sept 12 Flavia Pennetta moved closer to winning her maiden grand slam singles title by taking the opening set of Saturday's U.S. Open women's final 7-6(4) against unseeded Italian compatriot Roberta Vinci.

Pennetta took an early advantage in the set during a marathon fifth game in which Vinci saved six break points.

The 33-year-old Pennetta extended Vinci to five deuces before finally cashing in on her seventh break point when her Fed Cup team mate mis-hit a half volley to fall behind 3-2.

Vinci, 32, put the set back on serve with a break in the eighth game set up by a backhand passing shot winner, and they served out to force the opening set tiebreaker in the best-of-three set grand slam final. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)