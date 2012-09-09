(Updates with Azarenka winning the second set)

NEW YORK, Sept 9 1st set

Serena Williams won the opening set of the U.S. Open women's final 6-2 against world number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday.

The fourth-seeded Williams, seeking her fourth U.S. Open crown and 15th grand slam singles title, seized the initiative by breaking the top seed in the second game for a 2-0 lead.

Reigning Wimbledon and Olympic champion Williams led 0-40 in the game but Azarenka raised her game to fend off the American, who finally scored the service break on her fifth break point when the Australian Open winner sent a backhand long.

Williams, showing off her power and precision from both sides, registered 16 winners against two for Azarenka, ending the 34-minute opening set with a booming backhand crosscourt winner for another service break. 2nd set

Azarenka made a much better start to the second set, breaking Williams for the first time in the opening game then holding her own serve to consolidate the advantage.

Williams got on the scoreboard when she fired an ace past her opponent and had a chance to break back when Azarenka double faulted but missed her opportunity.

Williams, starting to show the first sign of nerves, double-faulted to hand Azarenka two break points. She missed them both but got another chance which she took to lead 4-1.

The pair both safely held their service games before Azarenka regained her composure after making two double-faults in a row to served out the set 6-2 and send the final into a decider. (Reporting by Larry Fine and Julian Linden; Editing by Gene Cherry)