NEW YORK, Sept 11 Ninth-seeded Australian Sam Stosur outslugged American Serena Williams to easily win the first set of the U.S. Open women's final 6-2 on Sunday.

Stosur, showing no nerves in pursuit of her first grand slam title, drew first blood by breaking the three-time U.S. Open winner in the third game, taking advantage of the second serves from Williams, who struggled to find the range on her big first serve.

The Australian set up the break point with a backhand volley that clipped the netcord and dropped in, and then cashed it in for a 2-1 lead when an error-prone Williams sailed a backhand long.

The ninth-seeded Stosur reached another break point in the fifth game and extended the 13-time grand slam singles champion to two deuces before Williams held with an ace.

Stosur put a stranglehold on the opening set by breaking the struggling Williams at love in the seventh game to seize a 5-2, and closed out the 31-minute set with another love-game to close the set by winning 12 points in a row.