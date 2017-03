MELBOURNE Jan 31 Top seed Serena Williams beat Maria Sharapova 6-3 7-6(5) to win the Australian Open women's singles title on Saturday.

It was Williams' sixth title at Melbourne Park and 19th grand slam win overall, moving her into a tie with Helen Wills Moody in third on the all-time list.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)