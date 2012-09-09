NEW YORK, Sept 9 Italy's Sara Errani and Roberta
Vinci won their second grand slam title of the year on Sunday
when they beat the Czech pair Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie
Hradecka 6-4 6-2 at the U.S. Open.
The number two seeds came through a tough opening set before
running away with the second to add the U.S. Open to the French
Open title they won in June.
For Errani, it was the perfect pick-me-up after her defeat
by Serena Williams in the semi-finals of the singles event.
"It is better to finish with a win," said Errani, who also
reached the French Open singles final and who will go to the top
of the doubles rankings on Monday, with Vinci rising to number
two.
For Hlavackova and Hradecka, it was the third near-miss this
summer, having lost to Serena and Venus Williams at Wimbledon
and the Olympics.
"We should walk away from this tournament with a big smile,"
Hlavackova said.
Errani said becoming world number one was a dream come true.
"We played an amazing year so this is very important for
us," she said. "We played good from Australia, where we made the
final, and we won Paris. Of course it's an amazing year. We hope
to continue."
(Reporting by Simon Cambers; Editing by Gene Cherry)