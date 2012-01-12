SYDNEY Jan 12 Caroline Wozniacki seems a
certain starter for the Australian Open in Melbourne next week
after a scan on the world number one's injured left wrist showed
no serious damage.
Wozniacki had her wrist strapped in the final set of her 3-6
7-5 6-2 loss to Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska in the Sydney
International quarter-finals late on Wednesday.
While she feared a medical examination would rule her out of
the year's first grand slam, a WTA official told Reuters the
21-year-old Dane had an MRI scan at a Sydney hospital on
Thursday that showed inflammation but no serious damage.
"She's very confident she will be fit for Melbourne," the
official said.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
