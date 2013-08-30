NEW YORK Aug 29 Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki raced to a 6-1 6-2 win over South Africa's Chanelle Scheepers to reach the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday.

The sixth-seeded Dane, made to work hard for her first-round victory over Chinese qualifier Duan Yingying, dropped her first service game on Arthur Ashe Stadium court but never looked back in the 67-minute romp.

"I'm really pleased with the way I was moving today and moving from defense to offense," Wozniacki said on-court.

Wozniacki will next play Italy's Camila Giorgi, a 6-4 7-6 (8) winner over Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Ian Ransom)