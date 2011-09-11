By Larry Fine
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Caroline Wozniacki was left
awe-struck by the lethal serves and power game of Serena
Williams, as the American blew away the world number one Dane
in straight sets to reach the final of the U.S. Open on
Saturday.
Wozniacki has consistently defended her status as the
women's top-ranked player without a grand slam title, but the
manner of her 6-2 6-4 semi-final rout at Arthur Ashe stadium is
unlikely to stifle the debate.
"Serena just played very, very well today," the 21-year-old
Wozniacki said after her 86-minute capitulation.
"Especially that serve was just a killer. It's definitely
not fun returning those first serves.
"I was just looking and I was hoping that they were going to
go out, because I felt like I couldn't do too much."
Left frozen by 11 aces among Williams's thunderbolts,
Wozniacki was unable to make headway in her own service games
and finished with a paltry five winners compared to her
opponent's 34.
"There's definitely no one on the tour who is playing with
as much power as she is and serving as well as she is," added
Wozniacki.
Thrashed in the first set, Wozniacki was allowed a last tilt
in the match when Williams wobbled to lose her serve leading 5-3
in the second set, but the Dane squandered the opportunity and
will finish another season without a major title.
While her performance did little to dispel the impression
she is merely warming the world number one seat, Wozniacki tried
to put a positive gloss on her season.
"It's definitely been a successful year for me. I cannot
complain," she said. "I won six titles. I have made two
semi-finals of grand slams.
"I'm number one in the world. I'm healthy, which is very
important.
"I'm still number one in the rankings. No one can take that
away from me for now."
