MELBOURNE, Jan 20 Top seed Caroline Wozniacki
said she felt fully in control as her quest for a maiden grand
slam title continued with a 6-2 6-2 third round victory over
Monica Niculescu at the Australian Open on Friday.
The world number one had some trouble killing off the
Romanian 31st seed and was broken when she was serving for the
match but the hard work had already been done under overcast
skies on Hisense Arena.
The 21-year-old wasted no time in breaking back immediately
to clinch the victory with a rasping backhand winner after 76
minutes and reach the fourth round without dropping a set.
"I felt pretty good," Wozniacki said. "It was nice weather
to play in, overcast, the temperature was nice. I felt like it
was up to me what was going to happen out there on court. I was
pretty happy.
"We had a lot of long rallies because she got a lot of balls
back. With her slice forehand as well it was tough to finish out
the point sometimes.
"But I don't know. I felt like I was in control."
Wozniacki needs at least one more win in Melbourne to have
a chance of emerging from the year's first grand slam at the top
of the rankings, a position she has held for 67 of the last 68
weeks to constant sniping about her lack of a grand slam title.
Asked for at least the 68th time about the number one
ranking, Wozniacki spoke with the fluency of someone who has
plenty of practice defending her position.
"I just play. I want to try to do my best here. Whatever
happens, happens," she said.
"To be honest, I've proven myself for the last two years.
I've finished number one twice in a row.
"For me, the most important thing is to keep improving. If
I do that, I know I can play on a very high level.
"If you win matches in tournaments, then the ranking will
be there automatically."
The Dane will next play American Christina McHale or 13th
seed and former world number one Jelena Jankovic, who she has a
losing record against overall but beat three times last year.
