MELBOURNE Jan 20 Top seed Caroline Wozniacki
continued her quest for a maiden grand slam title despite some
trouble closing out her 6-2 6-2 victory over Romania's Monica
Niculescu in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday.
The 21-year-old world number one was broken by the 31st seed
when she was serving for the match at 5-1 but the hard work had
already been done under overcast skies on Hisense Arena.
She wasted no time in breaking back immediately to clinch
the victory with a rasping backhand winner after 76 minutes and
reach the fourth round without dropping a set.
The Dane will play Christina McHale or 13th seed Jelena
Jankovic in the fourth round.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Patrick Johnston)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more tennis stories