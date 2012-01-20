MELBOURNE Jan 20 Top seed Caroline Wozniacki continued her quest for a maiden grand slam title despite some trouble closing out her 6-2 6-2 victory over Romania's Monica Niculescu in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday.

The 21-year-old world number one was broken by the 31st seed when she was serving for the match at 5-1 but the hard work had already been done under overcast skies on Hisense Arena.

She wasted no time in breaking back immediately to clinch the victory with a rasping backhand winner after 76 minutes and reach the fourth round without dropping a set.

The Dane will play Christina McHale or 13th seed Jelena Jankovic in the fourth round.

