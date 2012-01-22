By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 22 Caroline Wozniacki saw
off a late fightback from former world number one Jelena
Jankovic to ease into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open
with a 6-0 7-5 victory on Sunday.
The top-seeded Dane cruised early but was made to work hard
to close out the match in 103 minutes on a balmy evening at Rod
Laver Arena.
"My confidence is high, my fitness is good, I feel like my
play is improving," Wozniacki beamed in a courtside interview.
"I thought I played a great set and a half and then she
started playing very well and got me back on my toes for a bit.
"I'm so happy to be through and even though I know some of
the crowd wanted a long match, I hope you'll still support me."
Up a set and coasting at 4-1 in the second, Wozniacki's
victory charge was stalled when Jankovic broke back twice to
level at 5-5.
But the world number one steadied by breaking the Serb again
and sealed the match when Jankovic, who notched 50 unforced
errors, sprayed a shot long.
The victory allowed Wozniacki to hold onto her top ranking
for at least another few days. A number of contenders remain
with a chance of swiping it should results go their way in the
tournament.
Wozniacki, bidding for her maiden grand slam title, has not
dropped a set at Melbourne Park, but faces a far greater test
against Kim Clijsters in the quarter-finals.
The four-times grand slam champion Clijsters beat Wozniacki
on both their previous meetings, the final of the 2009 U.S. Open
and the final of the 2010 Tour Championships.
(Additional reporting by Will Swanton; Editing by Alan
Baldwin; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more tennis stories