Tennis-World Indoor Tournament men's singles final result
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the World Indoor Tournament Men's Singles Final on Sunday 6-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat 3-David Goffin (Belgium) 4-6 6-4 6-1
MELBOURNE Jan 24 Caroline Wozniacki was dumped out of the quarter-finals of the Australian Open by Kim Clijsters on Tuesday and will lose her world number one position when new rankings are released next week.
The 21-year-old Dane had held the top spot since Oct. 11, 2010, barring a week in February last year, when Clijsters briefly took it from her. Three women, Maria Sharapova, Petra Kvitova and Victoria Azarenka have a chance of finishing the tournament at number one.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more tennis stories
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the World Indoor Tournament Men's Singles Final on Sunday 6-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat 3-David Goffin (Belgium) 4-6 6-4 6-1
Feb 18 Nikoloz Basilashvili is one win away from becoming the first player from Georgia to win an ATP Tour title after he sailed into the final of the Memphis Open on Saturday.
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(5) 6-1