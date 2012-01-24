MELBOURNE Jan 24 Caroline Wozniacki was dumped out of the quarter-finals of the Australian Open by Kim Clijsters on Tuesday and will lose her world number one position when new rankings are released next week.

The 21-year-old Dane had held the top spot since Oct. 11, 2010, barring a week in February last year, when Clijsters briefly took it from her. Three women, Maria Sharapova, Petra Kvitova and Victoria Azarenka have a chance of finishing the tournament at number one.

