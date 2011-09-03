NEW YORK, Sept 3 World number one Caroline Wozniacki breezed into the fourth round of the U.S. Open with a methodical 6-2 6-4 victory over unseeded Vania King under sunny skies at the National Tennis Center on Saturday.

Wozniacki faced frequent trouble on her serve and was broken three times by the diminutive American during the one-hour, 36-minute clash on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

King, ranked 103 in the world, broke Wozniacki's serve in the opening game of the match but midway through the set she began to spray the ball around and her game unravelled.

The 22-year-old King rallied from 2-5 to 4-5 in the second set but then lost her serve to end the match.

In the round of 16 Wozniacki will face either 15th seeded Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 2004 champion, or Akgul Amanmuradova of Uzbekistan.

