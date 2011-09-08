NEW YORK, Sept 8 Top-seed Caroline Wozniacki defeated German 10th seed Andrea Petkovic 6-1 7-6 on Thursday to reach the semi-finals of the U.S. Open.

World number one Wozniacki, aiming to claim her first grand slam title, squandered a 5-3 lead serving for the second set but broke Petkovic in the 12th game to force a tiebreaker, which she won 7-5.

Wozniacki, coming off a three-set struggle against former U.S. Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova in the fourth round, was shifted to Court 13 for the quarter-final after a wet spot on the Louis Armstrong Stadium court could not be fixed.

The 21-year-old Dane was expecting to face another stern test in the last four, where she will meet three-time U.S. Open winner Serena Williams, who beat 17th-seeded Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5 6-1.

"I'm looking forward to that match," Wozniacki said in an on-court interview about the 29-year-old Williams, who has been sidelined most of the year due to injuries and illness.

"She's an amazing athlete and a great girl. She's a fighter just like I am on the court. I got to go out there and take my chances." (Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)