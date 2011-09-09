* Dane too strong for German Petrovic
* Looking forward to Serena Williams semi-final
(adds quotes, detail)
By Larry Fine
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Top-seed Caroline Wozniacki
overcame a late wobble to defeat German 10th seed Andrea
Petkovic 6-1 7-6 on Thursday and set up a U.S. Open semi-final
showdown against her role model, Serena Williams.
The Danish world number one, who is aiming to win a maiden
major title, was serving for the match at 5-3 in the second but
lost three games in a row before recovering to break Petkovic in
the 12th game to force a tiebreaker, which she took 7-5.
Coming off a titanic struggle against former U.S. Open
winner Svetlana Kuznetsova in the fourth round, Wozniacki
adjusted quickly after her match was shifted to Court 13 when a
wet patch on Louis Armstrong Stadium court would not dry.
The 21-year-old Dane was expecting to face another stern
test in the last four, where she will meet three-time U.S. Open
winner Williams, who beat 17th-seeded Russian Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova 7-5 6-1.
"I'm looking forward to that match," Wozniacki said about
the 29-year-old Williams, who has been sidelined most of the
year due to injuries and illness.
"She's an amazing athlete and a great girl. She's a fighter
just like I am on the court. I got to go out there and take my
chances."
Wozniacki said she was keen for the challenge and
unconcerned by criticism that she needs a major title to
validate her status as world number one.
"To be honest, I don't care. I don't care what people think
and say or do. I care about what I know best. I go out there,
and what I care about is that I give 100 percent every time,"
said Wozniacki, who has won six titles this season.
"I'm number one in the world at the moment and I've been
playing well and I have had a great year."
The Dane may use the match against Williams as a measuring
stick as she said the 13-time grand slam singles champion was a
role model for her.
"I definitely never give up. I always fight to the last
point," she said.
"Her biggest strength is definitely also her fighting
spirit. She's just a great competitor, a great athlete in
general. I really respect her as a tennis player, but also as a
person.
"You know, both have nothing to lose. We'll just go out
there, and hopefully it will be a good battle."
(Editing by John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more tennis stories
for more sports stories