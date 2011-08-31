* Zvonareva commits 46 unforced errors in win
* To face Spain's Medina Garrigues in third round
By Steve Ginsburg
NEW YORK, Aug 31 Vera Zvonareva played far from
her best but the world's second-ranked player gritted her teeth
down the stretch to oust scrappy Ukrainian Kateryna Bondarenko
on Wednesday and advance to the third round of the U.S. Open.
"I didn't play my best tennis, but I managed to get through
this one," Zvonareva said after the 7-5 3-6 6-3 victory on a
sunny afternoon at Flushing Meadows. "I gave myself another
chance to go out there and try to do a little bit better."
Bondarenko forced a decisive set by winning the last three
games of the middle frame.
The unseeded Ukrainian broke Zvonareva to get back on serve
at 3-4 in the final set, raising some eyebrows at Arthur Ashe
Stadium, but she was broken at love in the next game.
Zvonareva, who lost to Kim Clijsters in the 2010 U.S. Open
final, needed an 11-point game to close out the two-hour,
seven-minute match against the 69th-ranked Bondarenko.
The Russian said it is important to "get through those
matches" when you are struggling.
"If I look back, I always don't play my best tennis in the
first or second round," she said. "Never happened. And the same
last year. I'm not worried about it.
"I don't play my best tennis every week. I managed to win
couple of tournaments this year without playing my best."
Zvonareva had 46 unforced errors and successfully landed
only 58 percent of her first serves. She won all 14 points in
the opening set when venturing to the net but generally
abandoned the strategy the rest of the way.
"I should have taken more risk in the second and third set,
but I felt like I was a little bit off my rhythm," she said.
"With the wind I could have gone to the net a bit more, and
against the wind maybe I should have tried.
"Sometimes I felt like I was trying at the wrong times.
She would give me a deep ball and I tried to attack it, come
into the net, and she would hit a good passing shot."
Zvonareva will now face Anabel Medina Garrigues of Spain,
who defeated Briton Laura Robson 6-2 6-3 in her second-round
encounter. Zvonareva holds a 3-1 lifetime edge but the two have
not met since 2008.
"She's very dangerous," said Zvonareva. "Definitely it's
going to be a tough one."
