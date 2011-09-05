* Advances to quarter -finals with
straight-set win
* To meet Australian nemesis Sam Stosur
(adds details, quotes)
By Larry Fine
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Second seed Vera Zvonareva
eased past Sabine Lisicki of Germany 6-2 6-3 Sunday to advance
to the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open where she will meet
Australian nemesis Sam Stosur.
Zvonareva, runner-up at Flushing Meadows last year to Kim
Clijsters, played a steady match from the baseline and picked
her spots to charge the net in dismissing the surprise Wimbledon
semi-finalist.
The Russian, who also reached last year's Wimbledon final
before bowing to Serena Williams, made just 11 unforced errors
and converted 10 of 11 points she contested at the net.
"I think I played a very consistent match today and I think
I was able to raise the level of my game compared to my three
previous matches," Zvonareva said.
"I started off well, and then didn't let her find her rhythm
in the first set."
The Russian overcame an early service break in the second
set to extend her unbeaten record over Lisicki to four matches.
Zvonareva has lost her last seven matches to ninth-seeded
Stosur, a 6-2 6-7 6-3 winner over fellow Russian Maria
Kirilenko, after winning their first.
"Actually, the last couple of times I played against Sam we
played very tight matches," Zvonareva said. "We've always had
tough ones."
Stosur set a U.S. Open women's record for the longest match
in her three-set marathon against Russia's Nadia Petrova in the
previous round.
"I know that Sam is an experienced player," said Zvonareva.
"She's a fit player. But we will see.
"I think I'll have to show my best tennis to beat her. I'm
excited about the next challenge."
(Editing by Ian Ransom; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslinks:
for more tennis stories
for more sports stories