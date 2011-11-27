KARACHI Nov 27 Pakistan has appealed to
the International Tennis Federation following its decision
to shift the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania group two tie against
Lebanon away from Lahore due to security reasons.
Pakistan were due to play Lebanon in Lahore in February but
this week the ITF announced the tie had been moved to Lebanon
due to security conditions in Pakistan.
"We are very disappointed at the ITF decision," Mumtaz
Yousuf, secretary of the Pakistan Tennis Federation, told
Reuters. "We have filed an appeal with them to reconsider as
there is still time for the event."
Yousuf said Lebanon was ready to play in Pakistan but the
ITF had expressed its reservations over security concerns.
"The Lebanon tennis federation had accepted our invitation
to play in Pakistan provided we guaranteed foolproof security
for their players and we were doing that," Yousuf said.
Since 2010 Pakistan has been forced to play its home Davis
Cup ties against Hong Kong, Philippines, Oman and New Zealand
abroad because of the security situation in the country.
The ITF moved the ties after the visiting teams refused to
travel to Pakistan.
The PTF has also filed compensation claims with the ITF
after losing the right to host three of their Davis Cup ties.
"We are disappointed because we were making proper
arrangements for the event and we had also kept the ITF informed
about our security plans," Yousuf said. "The ITF should have
come to Pakistan to review the security situation and
arrangements themselves," he added.
Pakistan's top tennis player, Aisam-ul-Haq, said it would be
difficult for Pakistan to qualify for the main rounds of the
Davis Cup if they always had to play away from home.
"It is not easy going and playing our home ties abroad, it
kills our advantage and home support," he said.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
