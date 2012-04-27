STUTTGART, Germany, April 27 World number 12
Andrea Petkovic will miss next month's French Open and the
Wimbledon championships in June after tearing ligaments in her
ankle, the German said on Friday.
Petkovic, who only returned to the tour at this week's
Stuttgart Grand Prix following more than three months out with a
stress fracture of her back, is also doubtful for the London
Olympics in July.
The 24-year-old turned her ankle while attempting a forehand
in her second-round defeat by world number one Victoria Azarenka
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann editing by Tony Jimenez)