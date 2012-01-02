DOHA Jan 2 World number two Rafa Nadal said his
preparations for the new season had not been ideal as he
adjusted to using a heavier racket.
The Spaniard, who plays Germany's Philip Kohlschreiber in
the first round of the Qatar Open on Tuesday, believes his game
may suffer in the short term after making the switch but would
improve in the months ahead.
"My preparation is not the perfect one, and I'm trying to
play with a little bit heavier racket, to get a little bit more
power," Nadal told reporters on Monday.
"(With the new racket) I'm losing a little bit of control
now, sometimes I don't feel the forehand as good as before. But
it's something that I believe can help me in the future."
Nadal said he had first considered switching to a heavier
racket after the U.S. Open in September but would not have had
time to adapt because of his playing schedule.
"After the Davis Cup final I had all the rackets prepared at
home to change," the 10-times grand slam champion added. "In
theory I'm supposed to practise almost a month or at least three
weeks with the (new) racket, but finally I practised only one
week, and I'm here now, so probably it's not good enough.
"You can't think that everything will be perfect from the
beginning, but you make the change thinking it'll be better in
the future. There's no magic, but the new racket can help a
little bit to improve my game. It's a risk I'm taking at the
beginning of the season."
Nadal ended a relatively barren year on a thrilling high
when he battled back from a set down to beat Argentina's Juan
Martin Del Potro and secure Spain's fifth Davis Cup triumph in
early December.
The 25-year-old won just three singles titles in 2011, his
fewest number in seven years, but was reasonably happy with his
season.
"I think I played a fantastic seven, eight months during
2011. Out of the first eight months, I think, seven months were
really, really good.
"I lost against Djokovic in all the finals, but I lost only
against him. So that's a really positive thing, play almost
every final in all the difficult and important tournaments."
